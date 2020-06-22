The Sayward Clean-Up-Day is scheduled for July 18 and 19, for residents to dispose household items too large for regular curbside collection. (Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Sayward Clean-Up Day to be held on July 18 and 19

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Main Road Yard.

Sayward Clean-Up Days put on by Comox Strathcona Waste Management will be held on the weekend of July 18 and 19 for residents to dispose household waste that is too large for regular curbside pick-up.

Residents can also dispose of recyclables that normally need to be taken to Campbell River on Sayward Clean-Up Days.

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 797 Island Highway. All residents must come prepared to unload and sort their own items.

This year, Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Campbell River will be on-site during the weekend to divert ‘gently used’ household items to their store.

Typically accepted items include scrap metal, household furniture and appliances, car and truck tires off rims.

The recycling collection has also expanded to include electronics, paint and some household hazardous waste like old gasoline, light bulbs, paint thinners, ballasts and some pesticides among others.

The next Sayward Clean-Up Days event is slotted for October 17 and 18.

The clean-up event which was to be held in April was cancelled due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Sayward Clean Up Days postponed in April

Saywardwaste disposal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week
Next story
B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Just Posted

First Nation praises BC Ferries’ ‘phenomenal’ grocery delivery service to community

With over 1850 boxes delivered, the ferry service continues to transport groceries from Port Hardy to Klemtu and Bella Bella

Discovery Passage Aquarium to open June 27

Maximum of eight visitors allowed at a time, no touch tanks this year

Sayward Clean-Up Day to be held on July 18 and 19

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Main Road Yard.

Campbell River School District already planning for fall

Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan would see a return to full-time in-class instruction in September

Storm re-signs goal-scorer for next season

Quinn Messer will return to Storm pending Junior A opportunities

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Most Read