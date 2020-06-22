Sayward Clean-Up Day to be held on July 18 and 19

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Main Road Yard.

The Sayward Clean-Up-Day is scheduled for July 18 and 19, for residents to dispose household items too large for regular curbside collection. (Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Sayward Clean-Up Days put on by Comox Strathcona Waste Management will be held on the weekend of July 18 and 19 for residents to dispose household waste that is too large for regular curbside pick-up.

Residents can also dispose of recyclables that normally need to be taken to Campbell River on Sayward Clean-Up Days.

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 797 Island Highway. All residents must come prepared to unload and sort their own items.

This year, Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Campbell River will be on-site during the weekend to divert ‘gently used’ household items to their store.

Typically accepted items include scrap metal, household furniture and appliances, car and truck tires off rims.

The recycling collection has also expanded to include electronics, paint and some household hazardous waste like old gasoline, light bulbs, paint thinners, ballasts and some pesticides among others.

The next Sayward Clean-Up Days event is slotted for October 17 and 18.

The clean-up event which was to be held in April was cancelled due to COVID-19.

