Sayward, Campbell River police ask for help locating missing person Jennifer Renaas

This is the highest resolution photo of Jennifer Renaas available at this time.

The Sayward and Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Renaas.

Renaas was last seen in Sayward on Oct. 30 at the Co-Op gas bar. She is known to frequent several communities from Courtenay to Port Hardy.

Renaas is described as a caucasian female approximately 5’ 5” tall with a slight to medium build, has brown hair and brown eyes and appears to be in her mid 40’s to early 50’s.

Renaas is associated with a black 2004 Subaru Forester with BC Licence Plate AS1 49M.

Anyone who has any information or may have seen Renaas is asked to contact the Sayward RCMP at 250-282-5522.

