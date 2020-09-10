Sayward appoints new election officer ahead of November byelections

A tentative date for the byelection has been set for Nov.21

At the first council meeting since COVID-19 closure, the village of Sayward witnessed its share of drama. (Submitted photo)

Village of Sayward appointed a new chief election officer, Eileen Lovestrom, ahead of the scheduled byelection to be held in November.

The tentative date for the byelection is set for Nov. 21, where a mayor and new council will be elected after a series of resignations followed since March.

The elected mayor, John MacDonald, resigned on March 13 and subsequently the acting mayor Joyce Ellis resigned on March 19.

This was followed by the resignation of the chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

Sayward was briefly left with a governance vacuum during the pandemic until Coun. Bill Ives was voted by council members as the acting mayor towards the end of April.

However Ives had to step down after a vote of no confidence was passed against him in June.

Currently, Coun. Norm Kirschner is serving as the acting mayor of Sayward.

