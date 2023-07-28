Racers swerve on the Saratoga Speedway in 2022. A years-long process to rezone the property is now moving to a vote between the three Electoral Directors of Comox Valley. (File Photo)

Saratoga Speedway now in the hands of Electoral Directors

Arbour, Grieve and Hardy will decide the next step for Saratoga’s campground application

A three-person vote comes next in Saratoga Speedway’s application to build a campground.

The process is now at the stage where a vote is required among Comox Valley’s electoral directors. The step comes after a public hearing, which last week drew nearly 200 people.

Daniel Arbour, Edwin Grieve and Richard Hardy will choose on August 15th between three options: approve the application, deny it, or request that changes be made, according to district manager of planning Ton Trieu.

If approved, the bylaw will enter a third reading at the Comox Valley Regional District. It would then need to pass the reading, a review from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and a final fourth reading.

Efforts to contact the applicant were unsuccessful.

