Saratoga Speedway now in the hands of Electoral Directors

A three-person vote comes next in Saratoga Speedway’s application to build a campground.
The process is now at the stage where a vote is required among Comox Valley’s electoral directors. The step comes after a public hearing, which last week drew nearly 200 people.
Daniel Arbour, Edwin Grieve and Richard Hardy will choose on August 15th between three options: approve the application, deny it, or request that changes be made, according to district manager of planning Ton Trieu.
If approved, the bylaw will enter a third reading at the Comox Valley Regional District. It would then need to pass the reading, a review from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and a final fourth reading.
Efforts to contact the applicant were unsuccessful.
