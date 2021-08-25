SAR crews pack injured hiker to safety through rugged terrain near Qualicum Beach

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews worked for several hours on Tuesday (Aug. 25) to rescue an injured female hiker on the Nile Creek trail.

“The evacuation took approximately six hours as the tight and muddy trail has many steep sections, wood bridges, logs and Devil’s club (plants),” read the notice.

“Sunwest Helicopters attempted to assist but were unable to get close enough to the site, so a long and challenging stretcher carry out was required. Once off the trail, the steep stretcher carry required rope assist to get the injured hiker to the closest logging road where the ASAR UTV was waiting.”

The hiker was taken to Highway 19 and transferred to a waiting ambulance. No word was immediately available on the extent of her injuries.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith SAR crews rescue woman injured after ATV rolls over

“Thanks to the public for their patience as the southbound lane near the Nile Creek area was blocked off during the rescue – slowing your vehicles right down kept everyone safe,” read the notice. “And thanks to Comox Valley SAR, Nanaimo SAR and the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad for their invaluable assistance during the stretcher carry out.”

NEWS Staff

