Screenshot of the Pacific Salmon Explorer. The Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Samon Waterheds Program recently expanded the range of data to include southern salmon populations.

Screenshot of the Pacific Salmon Explorer. The Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Samon Waterheds Program recently expanded the range of data to include southern salmon populations.

Salmon tracking tool expanded to southern B.C.

Interactive, visual database gets major upgrade

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has updated an important database that allows British Columbians to track the spawning status of salmon throughout most of the province.

The Pacific Salmon Explorer is an interactive online tool to analyze some of the most comprehensive data available for all salmon species in B.C.’s fresh waters. For the past 10 years the explorer’s reach was confined to the North and Central Coast populations. The expansion announced Sept. 22 now includes Southern B.C., adding 150 new genetically and geographically distinct groups of salmon across 160,000 square kilometres of freshwater habitat.

As a result, 80 per cent of B.C.’s 411 populations, or Conservation Units, are now accounted for in the database.

“The Pacific Salmon Explorer is a high priority for the Pacific Salmon Foundation and we will continue to catalyze efforts to bring together salmon experts and support them in using the Pacific Salmon Explorer to identify strategies for supporting the conservation and recovery of salmon,” said Michael Meneer, president and PSF CEO. “Involving the people who are monitoring, restoring, and making decisions about salmon conservation and management, has been, and will continue to be, a central tenet of this work.”

The Pacific Salmon Exploreer is manged by PSF’s Samon Waterheds Program to collect current data for the purpose of conservation and recovery of salmon stocks, through collaboration with First Nations, federal and provincial gobernments, academics, NGOs and indpendent salmon experts.

In the past, the Pacific Salmon Explorer has been used to support assessments of threatend or endangerd salmon groups by the Committee ont he Status of Engangered Wildlife in Canada. More recently it was used to guide development of a strategic plan on the B.C. Central Coast to identify the most cost-effective conservation strategy for salmo nin the region.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.
Next story
North Island candidates reflect on economic pillars

Just Posted

Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
RCMP investigating assault by Royal Bank in Campbell River

Looking for witnesses to Oct. 15 assault

MARS Wildlife Hospital just got approval for a new ambassador bird. They are hoping the community will help come up with a name for the bird, currently known as Barred Owl 783. Here, Barred Owl 783 stretches their wings as they’re accompanied by MARS President Warren Warttig on Oct. 11, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Hoot, hoot: MARS Wildlife Centre looks for name for new ambassador bird

Barred Owl 783 came to the wildlife centre after crashing into a window last fall

Lisa Green and her husband Chris at the Winnipeg hospital. Photo supplied by Shari Green.
Campbell River woman flies home one last time

Community donations brought cancer patient Lisa Green home to Campbell River

Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick immunizes Victoria Schmid, Island Health’s Vice-President of Pandemic Planning. Photo courtesy, Island Health.
Island Health announces list of influenza vaccine providers on Vancouver Island

Gold River and Sayward flu clinics already fully booked

The forestry industry was one of the major topics of discussion at the Oct. 13 All-Candidates Forum at the Tidemark Theatre. Black Press File Photo
Election 2020: North Island candidates give their views on supporting forestry

Different answers to the problems affecting the economic stability of region’s largest industry

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Widget, RASTA's senior potbelly pig, enjoying his treats. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Most Read