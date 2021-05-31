During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

  • May. 31, 2021 1:30 p.m.
  • News

A 14-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Alberta was located by Salmon Arm RCMP during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, May 18, police in Salmon Arm received a report of a vehicle travelling east from Chase. According to police, the vehicle and its driver were connected to an abduction file out of Alberta.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the vehicle was located and stopped by police in Salmon Arm.

“As a result of the traffic stop, the officers located the 14-year-old female child who appeared to be safe at the time,” said West in a May 31 news release. The 14-year-old was placed in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

West said the driver, a 25-year-old female resident of Alberta, was taken into custody and released, and is to appear in court in Alberta.

Read more: Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

Read more: Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
SRD votes down proposal to support fish farm removal
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Just Posted

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at Campbell River’s City Hall and other municipal buildings May 31, 2021. They will remain at half mast until June 8 to commemorate the 215 Indigenous children found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Kamloops residential school children honoured at Campbell River City Hall

Flags to fly at half mast at city facilities until June 8

Workers will be on and around the Discovery Pier dock on Wednesday, June 2. Mirror file photo
City of Campbell River to work on Discovery Pier

Anglers asked to fish elsewhere for the day on Wednesday

(Black Press file photo).
Campbell River teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

Tyler Everett Sacht is described as: 6 ft 2 inches tall; 180 lbs Average build; Sandy blonde hair; Wears glasses and may appear to move slow due to physical limitations. If you have seen Sacht or have any information about his well being, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
UPDATE: Tyler Sacht has been located

Campbell River RCMP announced Monday (May 31) afternoon that 40-year-old male Tyler… Continue reading

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

A motion heading to Victoria council’s committee-of-the-whole this Thursday (June 3) aims to prohibit sheltering in Beacon Hill Park for two years. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considering two-year camping ban in Beacon Hill Park

Motion on June 3 agenda calls for park rehabilitation period in wake of intensive camping

Most Read