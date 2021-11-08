Sailings on three up-Island BC Ferries routes temporarily suspended by winds

A ferry arrives near Powell River. Three up-Island ferry routes are affected by a wind warning for Monday (Nov. 8). (Black Press Media file photo)

Three BC Ferries routes have been temporarily suspended as a result of high winds reported for the Strait of Georgia and the Haro Strait.

They include Powell River (Westview terminal) to Comox (Little River terminal), Powell River (Westview terminal) to Texada Island (Blubber Bay terminal) and Quadra Island (Heriot Bay terminal) to Cortes Island (Whaletown terminal).

“We will continue to closely monitor the weather situation and will resume service as soon as we’re able to,” BC Ferries public affairs director Deborah Marshall told Black Press Media. “That’s where the high winds are right now in the northern Gulf Islands, so that’s why those three routes are being affected. (Resumption) all depends on how quickly that storm blows through.”

Travellers who prepaid for tickets on the reservable Powell River to Comox sailing will receive an automatic refund and offer for the next available sailing, Marshall said. Service notices and the first word on resumptions will be posted on the BC Ferries website.

Environment Canada reported an “intense Pacific front” will hit the coast of B.C. on Monday afternoon (Nov. 8), starting at 70 kilometres an hour and reaching 90 to 110 km/h by the evening. After shifting its southeastern heading to the southwest, gusts will ease Tuesday morning, the report continued.

Affected communities for the wind warning include Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

