Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sailings cancelled between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay for second weekend in a row

Queen of New Westminster trips cancelled Friday, Sunday due to staff shortage

Crew shortages remain an issue for BC Ferries with a handful of sailings cancelled this weekend between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

On Thursday, the ferry corporation alerted passengers that the Sunday, June 19, sailings of the Queen of New Westminster leaving Tsawwassen at 4 and 8 p.m., as well as the 6 and 10 p.m. leaving North Saanich, were cancelled.

That was updated Friday to include two more sailing cancellations for June 17 on the same vessel – the 4 p.m. out of Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. out of Swartz Bay.

READ ALSO: Alcohol could be coming to cafes on major BC Ferries routes by end of year

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” a news release stated.

The ferry service said customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings would be refunded.

BC Ferries’ ongoing labour issues also scrapped the same sailings of the Queen of New Westminster last weekend.

The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when all options to find a replacement crew have been exhausted, the ferry corporation stated. Customers will be alerted to any schedule changes.

Visit bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779 for updated sailing information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryBCFerries

Previous story
Suspects in Nanaimo break into Winners-HomeSense, smash cases, steal jewelry
Next story
Avian flu confirmed in backyard poultry operation in Regional District of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Campbell River City Council approved a bike lane design for Hilchey Road that creates a parking protected bike lane on portions of the street. City of Campbell River graphic
Hilchey Road to get protected bike lane

Students and employees from NIC and Kapiʻolani Community College gather in Honolulu to celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two colleges. Submitted photo
North Island College connects with Hawaii schools

The warming centre in Tahsis, which experienced multiple power outages this winter (21/22). Photo courtesy SRD
Strathcona Regional District directors have power grid resiliency on their minds

A motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street and Jubilee Parkway snarled morning traffic on Thursday. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Motor vehicle incident snarls traffic at Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street

Pop-up banner image ×