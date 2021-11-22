Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are piecing together details about the death of a 19-year-old man from Saanich, whose body was found in a car that was driven into Patricia Bay on Saturday night (Nov. 20). (Black Press Media File)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are piecing together details about the death of a 19-year-old man from Saanich, whose body was found in a car that was driven into Patricia Bay on Saturday night (Nov. 20). (Black Press Media File)

Saanich man, 19, dead, after car plunges into Pat Bay

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say Saturday night death not considered suspicious

A 19-year-old man with a Saanich address died Saturday night after his vehicle drove off the road and into the ocean in North Saanich.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said police, BC Ambulance and local firefighters responded to a call at the end of Mills Road where it intersects with West Saanich Road, about a vehicle that was driven into the ocean just before 9 p.m.

RELATED: UPDATE: Vehicle goes off bridge on Highway 1 near Shawnigan Lake Road

“Upon arrival they located the vehicle, and a single occupant within it,” he said. “A search of the shore and area did not reveal any other persons involved and it appears that the driver was the only occupant.”

Manseau said the investigation is still underway, but does not appear suspicious.

Concrete barriers run along the stretch of West Saanich Road near the intersection of Mills Road, which descends steeply toward the barriers with a rocky shore line and Patricia Bay beyond it.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

RCMP

Previous story
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Police look at criminal charges after protesters block highway for hours

Just Posted

Campbell River emergency crews will be back at it with a COVID-safe Christmas Charity drive in support of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program on Dec. 4. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Christmas Charity drive coming back on Dec. 4

The 2021 Carihi Tyees senior girls AAA volleyball team. Photo contributed.
Carihi senior girls volleyball team heading to provincials

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

This year’s Angel Tree program will be run virtually. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Angel Tree initiative goes virtual for 2021