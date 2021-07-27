Rotary Club looking for parade floats and participants

The Rotary Salmon Festival & Highland Gathering Parade is being held in lieu of the organization’s Canada Day Parade cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror.

The Rotary Club Campbell River is looking for participants to join the Rotary Salmon Festival & Highland Gathering Parade on Aug. 7.

Anyone can participate — from dancers, roller skaters, musicians or just those wanting to walk the route, explained Cathy Kaardal, Rotary Club member. While notice might be short, the event is a chance for locals to participate in the first parade since the pandemic put a damper on events, including the organization’s typical Canada Day Parade.

The parade will run between 3 and 4 p.m. as part of the Highland Games & Salmon Festival.

The marshalling area is located at Dogwood Street and 13th Avenue. The parade will then run about 1.8 kilometres to the baseball field at Nunns Creek Park off 16th Avenue.

Participating in the parade is free. Those interested in registering a float may contact Darlene Garat at darlenegaratrotary@gmail.com. The parade application form may be found here.

sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

