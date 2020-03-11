Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour cancelled

Campbell River was set to be one of 25 communities to host national broadcast event March 21 and 22

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at the Campbell River Storm VIJHL playoff opener against the Nanaimo Buccaneers Tuesday at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The mayor was wearing his Hometown Hockey sweater to encourage everyone to participate in the “Paint the Town Red” contest beginning March 9 and promote the upcoming arrival of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour on March 21 and 22, which has now been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, which was scheduled to storm into Campbell River in two weeks, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“Based on advice to limit large gatherings due to public health concerns about the coronavirus, Rogers Sports & Media has announced they will cancel all remaining Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour stops this season, including the one in Campbell River on March 21 and 22,” according to the release from the city Wednesday.

The City of Campbell River says it, too, also cancelled related events leading up to the weekend festival including Pop-Up Hockey, as well as the events scheduled for March 20.

“We know a lot of people were looking forward to this event and will be disappointed about the cancellation, but public health is the most important factor in a situation like this,” says deputy city manager Ron Neufeld. “The city has been monitoring the situation closely and taken steps to do our part locally to help limit the spread of the virus. Given how popular this event would have been, and the potential for concern around large gatherings, we understand that, unfortunately, it’s necessary to cancel.”

The City of Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District have made the decision to cancel locally-organized events such as pop-up hockey, the Friday afternoon events at Spirits Square and the free swim and skate at Strathcona Gardens.

Sportsnet’s national broadcast of Rogers Hometown Hockey featuring the Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars on Sunday, March 22 will now be produced from the NHL on Sportsnet studio and will continue to profile local hockey stories from Campbell River, the company says.

“The well-being of the community, fans and our employees is a top priority and we need to take all necessary steps to ensure their safety,” says Rogers Media representative Jason Jackson. “While this is disappointing for everyone involved, it is the right thing to do.”

The city has also taken the event cancellations as an opportunity to get the word out about its efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, including the installation of more hand sanitizer stations at its facilities and encourage people to increase the frequency of hand washing, avoid touching their face, maintain social distance – including considering stopping handshaking and hugging – stay home if they feel sick, self-isolate and contact the B.C. Nurse Line at 8-1-1 if they are concerned they might have been exposed to or contracted the coronavirus, and seek immediate medical attention if they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

To ensure the city is fully informed and prepared, representatives participate on the provincial health and emergency teleconferences, the city release says.

Find current information on COVID-19 at the BC Centre for Disease Control online at www.bccdc.ca



