FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

In some cities, 911 is being impacted

Rogers and Fido users from coast to coast are struggling to make calls or use the internet in a widespread network outage Friday morning.

This has left some cities unable to have 911 calling, as well, including Toronto and Ottawa.

In a tweet, Rogers said it is aware of the issue and efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Last year, Rogers customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple split up
Next story
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Kate Choi studies advanced piano with Shelley Roberts and will perform at the Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music on Monday, June 18. Photo contributed
Musicians from home and abroad grace Quadra Island’s 10th Chamber Music Festival

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat Vancouver Island North’s Bid to Build Auction raises more than $46,000

The Timberline Secondary Esports Smash Team is running a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament for the Nintendo Switch on Saturday, July 9 starting at 11 a.m. Graphic contributed
Become a legend: enter the Timberline Smash Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament

The city is seeking public input as it updates its Master Transportation Plan. City of Campbell River photo
City seeks input on walking, cycling, transit and car use in Campbell River over the next 20 years