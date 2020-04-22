Rodent behaviour could change as a result of the ongoing pandemic, according to one expert. (Unsplash)

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

As people adjust their behaviour to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, species who survive on human waste face their own new reality.

With downtown restaurants, bars and kitchens closed, some rodents have begun exhibiting unusual behaviour, said Kurtis Brown, technical supervisor for Victoria Pest Control.

“All these rodent populations that have been developing – for decades in some cities – rely on garbage from restaurants, garbage from commercial buildings, garbage from tourists … and all the sudden that stable food supply has been taken away,” he said. “Rodents are fighting each other and killing each other … and rodents are showing up in places that don’t typically have rodents.”

Downtown Victoria mostly has a mouse problem, according to Brown, with rats typically found more in outlying areas. He said some of the older buildings downtown have “astronomical numbers” of mice, many now without food.

“Some rodent colonies are starving to death,” Brown said.

READ ALSO: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

He doesn’t want to cause a rodent panic – it’s not as if mice are organizing a great migration from the city into peoples’ homes, but Brown says he wouldn’t be surprised to see movement.

“People should anticipate a shift in rodent behaviour and that shift is more rodent pressure in areas that don’t typically have it,” he said, adding that he’s already seen an increase in the number of mouse calls to Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood. He can’t say with certainty if that’s connected to downtown closures, but he does have tips for people who want to keep mice out of their homes.

“Sanitation is pest control,” Brown said. “Keep a clean and tidy kitchen space.”

Along with cleanliness and proper food storage, Brown advises locating and closing potential entry points.

“If they can’t get in that’s the most effective pest control there is,” he advised, with the additional, stomach-churning tidbit that mice can fit through six-millimetre spaces and rats through 12-millimetre spaces.

“Pest management is public health and while we’re focusing on all this stuff right now it becomes even more important, as we spend all this time indoors, that we’re not trading one disease for another.”

READ ALSO: What’s bugging you? Exterminator talks pests in Victoria


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds give up fight against 15-day hard cap on solitary confinement
Next story
Flagger struck at Campbell River road construction site expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

Flagger struck at Campbell River road construction site expected to make full recovery

Driver was issued more than $900 ticket

Campbell River blood donation clinic marches on, but with COVID-19 precautions in place

Donors will be required to pre-book appointments before being allowed to donate

Vancouver Island Coaches Association offering free virtual coaching support event

The Vancouver Island Coaches Association presents a no charge virtual event, #ExperienceCoaching… Continue reading

Movie day to raise funds for rehabilitation of Campbell River apartment fire victims

On April 25, all movies rented on TELUS portals in the city will proceed towards the community fundraiser

City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

City will also advocate with community partners for more provincial funding

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

Most Read