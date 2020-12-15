Rockland/19A roundabout nears completion

City says there still may be some delays next year as supplementary work continues

The roundabout at Rockland Road and Highway 19A is almost complete. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River says residents can now enjoy the new roadway, roundabout, sidewalks, seawalk and crosswalks along Highway 19A between Rockland Road and the Big Rock Boat Ramp.

After 10 months of nearly non-stop construction on the Highway 19A Upgrades project, upgrades to out-of-date and undersized infrastructure are now complete, and work is wrapping for the year, according to the release from the city.

“With the roadway now sealed and sidewalks and curbs poured, crews are working to clean up the site and complete items such as retaining walls, seawalk paving and new electrical connections to homes in the area,” the release says, adding that the hill up Rockland Road will re-open before Christmas.

“This team has overcome significant hurdles to get all this work accomplished,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “The project was already a big task – and then a global pandemic threw another layer of challenge on it. Everyone involved, contractors and City staff, did an amazing job and demonstrated great adaptability to get so much completed.”

Final landscaping (planting, benches and centre tidal pool feature in the roundabout) is scheduled to be completed in the spring, along with final paving of the full roadway and patching when BC Hydro removes power poles and relocates power lines under ground.

The city does warn, however, that temporary, short-term single-lane alternating traffic may be in place at times next year as the work is completed.

“We’re thankful for the patience and understanding shown by residents and business owners in the area, and the people driving, cycling, walking through the construction zone since February,” says Ron Neufeld, deputy city manager. “It took everyone’s commitment to allow this project to be delivered in the time that it was.”

For more information on the project and information on what’s still to come, visit CampbellRiver.ca/Construction

