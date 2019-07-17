Obstruction removal at the Big Bar rockslide site continues to be hampered by challenging conditions such as the remote and unstable location. (Submitted)

Rock stability work at Fraser River slide site stops salmon rescue actions

Rock scalers are making progress getting large sections of rock to release at the site northwest of Kamloops

Work around a massive rock slide in B.C.’s Fraser River has been stopped until the stability of site can be confirmed.

A joint update from the B.C. government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans says rock scalers are making progress getting large sections of rock to release above the river at the site northwest of Kamloops.

The statement says scalers have removed about 20 dump-truck loads of material off the face using pry bars, rubberized air bags that can be placed in a crack and inflated and helicopters that drop water to sluice away the debris.

The slide last month created a five-metre waterfall, holding back hundreds of thousands of salmon from migrating to spawning grounds past the obstruction.

READ MORE: Freeing salmon trapped at Fraser River slide site the focus of experts

A B.C. government news release says a number of salmon species that are of significant concern need to pass through, including the spring and summer chinook and three sockeye runs.

The governments have looked at a number of solutions to get the salmon past the slide, including trucking the fish and even shooting them through a system of pressurized tubes known as the “salmon cannon.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem
Next story
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Just Posted

Chinook retention begins in Campbell River, but amid new size limit

DFO calls measures ‘difficult but necessary’ following rockslide on Fraser River

Man stabbed in leg outside Campbell River courthouse Sunday night

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report from BC Ambulance of a… Continue reading

Road across John Hart Dam to close for two days next week

BC Hydro issues notice of closure at Campbell River-area hydroelectric facility

Four arrested after undercover operation at Campbell River pawn shops and second hand stores

Accused face charges of attempt to possess stolen property

Island wolf population ‘reasonably secure,’ says researcher

Forestry practices, not predation by wolves, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Photographer spotted Ocular near Comox again and noticed the whale has been healing

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Most Read