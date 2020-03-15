Mainroad North Island Contracting has a couple projects coming up. File photo

Road work planned for Hwy. 19, Quadra Island

Drivers can expect waits up to 20 minutes

Mainroad North Island Contracting has a couple projects coming up near Campbell River.

From March 16 to 20, crews will be working on barrier removal and installation on Hwy. 19 at Elk Canyon Hill, north of the Sayward Junction. Drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes long as the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Work on Quadra Island’s Heriot Bay Road shoulders continues this week. The project was scheduled to start March 11 and is set to be completed by March 20. The work is taking place between Rebecca Spit Road and West Road weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic with up to 20-minute delays.

Road conditions

