Road over John Hart Dam to close Jan. 26 and 27

Brewster Lake Road across the John Hart Dam will be closed late next week as BC Hydro takes some first steps on a major project in the area.

BC Hydro will be conducting site reviews for the ongoing planning of the John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project, a planned multi-year effort to make the dam more resilient to earthquakes. To safely conduct this site work, the portion of Brewster Lake Road running over the dam will be closed Jan. 26 and 27, from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Road closure signage will be posted at either end of the dam in advance of the closure. Those needing to travel during that time are encouraged to use the Highway 19 alternate route.

BC Hydro will start the John Hart Dam project preparation works, including tree clearing for a lay-down area, later this year.

The main construction work will start in summer 2023 and will last about six years. During that six years of construction, work across the dam will be closed to the public.

