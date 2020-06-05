Mainroad North Island Contracting LP crews carry out spring maintenance work along Highway 19. (Photo/Mainroad North Island Contracting LP)

Road maintenance work scheduled for Black Creek and Quadra Island

Spring roadside work will be in progress along Highway 19 A and Granite Bay Road on multiple days

Mainroad contracting announced spring roadside work on multiple routes across North Vancouver Island.

On Highway 19 A from Virginia Drive in Courtenay to Hamm Road in Black creek, mowing operations will be in progress for a week from, June 5 -11, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no work over the weekend, June 6-7.

Between June 15-18, deck and wheel guard replacement will be in progress on Granite Bay Bridge, Quadra Island between 7:30 a.m. and 4: 30 p.m. The road will be reduced to a single lane alternating traffic.

Drivers can expect delays and are advised to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

ALSO IN NEWS: Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

ALSO IN NEWS: Campbell River RCMP issue statement in support of a peaceful rally and against racism

CourtenayQuadra Island

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people
Next story
No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP issue statement in support of a peaceful rally and against racism

The Campbell River RCMP issued a statement in support of a peaceful… Continue reading

Road maintenance work scheduled for Black Creek and Quadra Island

Spring roadside work will be in progress along Highway 19 A and Granite Bay Road on multiple days

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Campbell River karate instructor takes lessons outside the dojo

Northwest Shito-Kai’s Nigel Nikolaisen embracing alternative teaching methods during pandemic

Nine passengers on first flight after Campbell River airport reopens

Pacific Coastal flight 715 arrived from Vancouver on Tuesday morning

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

Most Read