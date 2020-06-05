Road maintenance work scheduled for Black Creek and Quadra Island

Spring roadside work will be in progress along Highway 19 A and Granite Bay Road on multiple days

Mainroad contracting announced spring roadside work on multiple routes across North Vancouver Island.

On Highway 19 A from Virginia Drive in Courtenay to Hamm Road in Black creek, mowing operations will be in progress for a week from, June 5 -11, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no work over the weekend, June 6-7.

Between June 15-18, deck and wheel guard replacement will be in progress on Granite Bay Bridge, Quadra Island between 7:30 a.m. and 4: 30 p.m. The road will be reduced to a single lane alternating traffic.

Drivers can expect delays and are advised to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

