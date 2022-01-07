Road maintenance company advises of slippery section of Highway 19

Flash freezing conditions exist on the highway between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River

Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo

Commuters heading home for the weekend on BC Hwy 19 are being advised to be extra careful this afternoon.

Mainroad North Island Contracting, which is responsible for snow clearing in the region, sent a press release saying rapidly changing temperatures are causing flash freezing conditions on the stretch of highway between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River.

Road crews are actively patrolling the highway, and applying winter sand to improve traction as quickly and safely as possible.

The release asks drivers to avoid travel at this time, but said if people must take to the roads to drive with extreme caution.

Motorists can check DriveBC for updates.



