The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo

Road across John Hart Dam to close twice early next month

BC Hydro conducting maintenance work on the dam near Campbell River

BC Hydro is closing the road across the John Hart Dam to allow for maintenance work next mon.

The Brewster Lake Road across the John Hart Dam will be closed Nov. 4 to 8, and Nov. 12 to 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road across the dam needs to be temporarily closed for BC Hydro maintenance work along the spillway section of the dam. The work also includes the placement of a crane along the road deck.

Road closure signage will be placed on either side of the dam. BC Hydro asks the public to use alternative routes.

