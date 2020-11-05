The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo

Road across John Hart Dam to close periodically during November

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the John Hart Dam later this month.

Brewster Lake Road will be closed off on either side of the John Hart Dam Nov. 9-10, 12-13, and 16-20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This closure is needed for crews to move equipment around on the road deck and safely do annual maintenance work to the three John Hart Dam spillway gates. This work ensures ongoing spillway gate reliability, including during flood risk management operations this fall and winter.

Temporary road closure signage has been posted on either side of the dam. During the closures, the public is asked to use the alternative route of Highway 19.

