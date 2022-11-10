Road across John Hart Dam to be closed twice in November

The Brewster Lake Road will be closed off on either side of the John Hart Dam on Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Nov. 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The closures are needed for crews to work on some equipment at the spillway section of the dam, and for some powerline relocation work, BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson said.

Temporary road closure signage is posted on either side of the dam. During the closures, use the alternative route of Highway 19.

Since October, there has been traffic control in place at the dam during the early site works to prepare for the upcoming John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project. There have been some intermittent and short duration road closures for tree falling and for moving construction equipment.

BC Hydro’s John Hart early works include the creation of laydown construction areas, powerline relocations, and a new boat ramp that will be positioned outside of the planned double silt curtain that will be placed within the John Hart Reservoir to protect water quality during construction. The boat ramp is not public.

