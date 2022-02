Trail is now safe after power line repaired, per Recreation Sites and Trails BC

The Ripple Rock Trail has reopened. Photo by Brandon Fenton/ Facebook

Get those hiking boots ready for the weekend, because Ripple Rock Trail has reopened.

The trail, located north of Campbell River, was closed in January due to flooding and a downed electrical lines.

But now the trail has been reopened and is safe for public use, according to a notice posted to the Facebook page of Reaction Sites and Trails BC.

