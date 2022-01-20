The Ripple Rock Trail is closed until further notice. File photo.

Ripple Rock Trail closed until further notice

Safety concerns in area, including flooding and downed power lines

For those wanting to hike this weekend, one local favorite is off the list of possibilities for now.

The Ripple Rock Trail, located north of Campbell River, is closed until further notice, according to a Jan. 20 notice from Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

There are downed hydro lines at the site and extensive flooding of the trail, according to the notice. BC Hydro crews have been notified of the issue.

The area is considered unsafe and the public are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Updates regarding trail reopening may be found on the website of Recreation Sites and Trail BC.

