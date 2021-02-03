Campbell Rivers courthouse will soon have a retractable gate installed by the province in an attempt to curb unwanted behaviour. Google maps

Campbell Rivers courthouse will soon have a retractable gate installed by the province in an attempt to curb unwanted behaviour. Google maps

Retractable gate coming to Campbell River Courthouse frontage

City had been requesting improvements from for years, and is happy to hear they are coming soon

After numerous letters, meetings and phone calls to anyone who would listen, Campbell River city council was pleased to finally hear about some coming changes to the courthouse at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The city had been pushing the province to implement Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) practices to reduce “disturbances” and unwanted behaviour at the building.

RELATED: Campbell River’s new crime year kicks off with bear spray incident at courthouse

Council had been asking for these changes as far back as 2017, when a letter was sent to the Ministry of Citizens’ Services expressing the city’s concerns that the courthouse frontage – specifically the large covered area directly in front of the doors – was a major contributing factor to this behaviour in the downtown core.

At that time, the city received a response from Assistant Deputy Minister Sunny Dhaliwal, saying the Real Property Division of the ministry – which oversees the real estate services for the province – had been focussing on lighting upgrades and improving sight-lines by removing and/or trimming excess foliage around the front of the property and was “developing a project to further enhance security of the entryway and introduce mobile patrols of security personnel until a more permanent solution is implemented.”

These measures were not enough to dissuade the loitering and behavior, however, and numerous subsequent requests were made by the city for further improvements.

At the Jan. 25, 2021 meeting, they finally received word from Matthew Andrews, director of asset portfolio for the Real Property Division, that the province was in the process of installing “retractable ironwork” to limit after-hours access to the covered area in front of the building, and is looking into options for the installation of cameras, although that may not be a viable option, as the installation of cameras in public areas by public bodies is limited by the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act,” Andrews writes.

In receiving the letter, Mayor Andy Adams says he’s hopeful the ironwork will be the key piece of the change that’s needed in the area.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this and it’s certainly good news,” Adams says. “With council’s endorsement, I’d like to write a letter of thanks, but also attach some of the recent incidents that have gone on at the court house and encourage them to expedite these improvements as quickly as possible. It’s taken years to get this and it’s been certainly a problem area not only for the surrounding businesses but also the baliffs and the people who have to clean up every morning before they can open the doors for the public.”

Council then unanimously endorsed the writing of that letter by the mayor.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lost Duncan dog believed to have travelled at least 100 km to Coombs area

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left are KCFN vice-Chief Kevin Jules, SRD Director Charlie Cornfield, Ecoplan planning associate Hudson McLellan, KCFN representatives Francis Gillette, Samantha Christenson, Lillian Jack, SRD Director Julie Colborne, and Ecoplan planner John Ingraham at the SRD/KCFN meeting. Photo courtesy Youtube.
KCFN, SRD meet to discuss upcoming First Nation inclusion to board

Overview of KCFN given, as well as advice for moving forward

Campbell Rivers courthouse will soon have a retractable gate installed by the province in an attempt to curb unwanted behaviour. Google maps
Retractable gate coming to Campbell River Courthouse frontage

City had been requesting improvements from for years, and is happy to hear they are coming soon

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

VIRL elects new executive committee and nine new trustees for 2021

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, former vice chair of VIRL elected as board chair

Left to Right – Stacey Marsh, CRHF, Don Huestis, President Rotary Club of Campbell River Daybreak, Robin Havelaar, Rotary Club of Campbell River and Myra Egan, CRHF Board Chair. (Submitted photo)
Campbell River Rotary clubs’ March for Children raises money for hospital apparatus

The funds will be be used to purchase a vascular imaging machine for the maternity department

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

Singer Ken Lavigne will perform by live-stream from Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on Feb. 7, starting at 7:30, playing romantic ballads and love songs. (Ken Lavigne/Submitted)
Get into the mood for Valentine’s Day with Vancouver Island’s Ken Lavigne

Singer will perform romantic ballads and love songs by livestream from Campbell River on Feb. 7

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Construction on a new ICU at NRGH got underway with a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday. Those putting shovels in the ground included Janice Perrino, Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation CEO; Gary Manson, Snuneymuxw First Nation elder; Ian Thorpe, Nanaimo Regional Hospital District chairman; Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA; Dr. Ben Williams, Island Health chief medical executive; and Doug Routley, Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Island Health photo)
Construction getting underway on new ICU at Nanaimo hospital

$41.6-million project expected to open in 2023

A conservation officer shot and killed a cougar in Sooke Feb. 2 following multiple sightings and dead house cats. (WildSafe BC photo)
Suspected cat-killing cougar shot dead in Sooke

Conservation officers responded to multiple reports, including threatened dog walker

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

Most Read