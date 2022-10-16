RESULTS: Strathcona Regional District electoral area directors

Three electoral areas to get new directors

The results are in and the Strathcona Regional District will have a new Board of Directors.

The board is split into municipal and electoral area directors. Municipal directors are chosen from local mayors and council, and will be announced at a later date. Electoral area directors are elected directly by their constituents.

Electoral Area A (Kyuquot/Nootka-Sayward)

Gerald Whalley – Elected 215 votes, 96.4 per cent

Sarah Fowler – 8 votes, 3.6 per cent

Electoral Area B (Cortes Island)

Mark Vonsech – Acclaimed

Electoral Area C (Discovery Islands-Mainland Inlets)

Robyn Mawhinney – Elected 823 votes, 69.1 per cent

Mark Doll – 368 votes, 30.9 per cent

Electoral Area D (Oyster Bay-Buttle Lake)

John Rice – Elected 707 votes, 54.6 per cent

Brenda Leigh – 587 votes, 45.4 per cent

RELATED: Dahl elected Campbell River’s new mayor



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News