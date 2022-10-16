Electoral Area Director Candidates for the four Strathcona Regional District electoral areas have spoken about the issues facing their respective areas. Photo courtesy SRD

Electoral Area Director Candidates for the four Strathcona Regional District electoral areas have spoken about the issues facing their respective areas. Photo courtesy SRD

RESULTS: Strathcona Regional District electoral area directors

Three electoral areas to get new directors

The results are in and the Strathcona Regional District will have a new Board of Directors.

The board is split into municipal and electoral area directors. Municipal directors are chosen from local mayors and council, and will be announced at a later date. Electoral area directors are elected directly by their constituents.

Electoral Area A (Kyuquot/Nootka-Sayward)

Gerald Whalley – Elected 215 votes, 96.4 per cent

Sarah Fowler – 8 votes, 3.6 per cent

Electoral Area B (Cortes Island)

Mark Vonsech – Acclaimed

Electoral Area C (Discovery Islands-Mainland Inlets)

Robyn Mawhinney – Elected 823 votes, 69.1 per cent

Mark Doll – 368 votes, 30.9 per cent

Electoral Area D (Oyster Bay-Buttle Lake)

John Rice – Elected 707 votes, 54.6 per cent

Brenda Leigh – 587 votes, 45.4 per cent

