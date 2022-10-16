RESULTS: Strathcona Regional District electoral area directors

The results are in and the Strathcona Regional District will have a new Board of Directors.
The board is split into municipal and electoral area directors. Municipal directors are chosen from local mayors and council, and will be announced at a later date. Electoral area directors are elected directly by their constituents.
Electoral Area A (Kyuquot/Nootka-Sayward)
Gerald Whalley – Elected 215 votes, 96.4 per cent
Sarah Fowler – 8 votes, 3.6 per cent
Electoral Area B (Cortes Island)
Mark Vonsech – Acclaimed
Electoral Area C (Discovery Islands-Mainland Inlets)
Robyn Mawhinney – Elected 823 votes, 69.1 per cent
Mark Doll – 368 votes, 30.9 per cent
Electoral Area D (Oyster Bay-Buttle Lake)
John Rice – Elected 707 votes, 54.6 per cent
Brenda Leigh – 587 votes, 45.4 per cent
