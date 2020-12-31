Police, fire, ambulance crews all were at the scene of a fire on the fourth floor of the Lewis Apartments Thursday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Residents in shock as fire tears through apartment building in Duncan

Dozens of people milled about in a daze in front of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon as firefighters fought a blaze that swept through units on the fourth floor, sending residents scrambling to escape the inferno.

The call came in at 12:55 p.m. and fire crews from Duncan and North Cowichan’s South End as well as Maple Bay and Crofton halls were quickly on the scene and began putting up ladders to help people escape their balconies on the third and fourth floors, as well as beginning to put the fire out.

According to BCEHS, 10 ground ambulances were dispatched, in addition to an air ambulance.

Major injuries are reported.

“Paramedics cared for multiple patients onsite before transporting six patients in stable condition and one patient in serious condition to hospital by ground,” said BCEHS spokesperson Sarah Morris. “One other patient, in critical condition, was cared for by our Critical Care Team and flown by air ambulance to a higher level of care facility.”

One lady at the scene, who asked that she not be identified, said she was visiting a fourth floor apartment when a loud explosion was heard next door, followed by the smell of smoke.

“We couldn’t get out of there fast enough,” she said.

“It went off like a bomb. We barely got out.”

The Cowichan Valley Regional District said they were expecting to set up an emergency reception centre as soon as the official request came through. The closest location is the Cowichan Community Centre.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were asking people to avoid the area as roads are blocked to all vehicle and foot traffic.

An EHS helicopter lands at Quamichan School to support the efforts at a fire on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Most Read