Residents’ group hosts water workshop for northern Area D

ADRRA members Bob Solc (left), Deb Solc and president Rod Nugent spoke last summer about research to find an alternate water source for Area D. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

The Area D Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association (ADRRA) would like to inform northern Area D Water System customers about an upcoming Strathcona Regional District Water-Wise Irrigation Workshop later this month.

RELATED STORY: Alternate source could solve water problem for area south of Campbell River

The workshop takes place on Wednesday, Feb 27, at the Oyster Bay Resorts Hall, 4357 South Island Hwy. Doors open at 6:30 to allow people to view irrigation equipment displays.

The workshop itself runs from 7 to 9 p.m. with a Q&A and more opportunity to view equipment displays to follow until 9:30 p.m.

ADRRA points out that Vancouver Island water demand can triple in summer due to over-watering irrigation practices. Even in 2018, when northern Area D residents maintained their summer water consumption at or below 2017 levels, demand was still three times than winter use. Ideally, the group says, it should be closer to two times.

RELATED STORY: Strathcona Regional District wants water meters for northern Area D

The group has worked with the SRD and certified irrigation professionals to determine what the summer demand would be for Area D if everyone followed the restrictions and took steps not to over-water. Certified irrigation professionals will be on hand at the workshop to answer questions and give tips for increasing water efficiency. Participants will also receive a list of local Irrigation Industry Association of BC certified installers and schedulers.

This two-hour workshop will address a number of questions: SRD conservation measures and stage 2 restrictions that come into effect on July 1; irrigation types; micro and drip irrigation; timers that work on stage 1 and stage 2 restrictions; scheduling run times according to climate, soil and plant material; Area D poor soil issues and how to test your soil and adjust irrigation practices accordingly; identifying over-watering and problem solving your irrigation system; when to call a professional; irrigation options for when you are away at camp or on holidays; why rhododendrons wilt but are still OK; what to do about fir roots and grass; and ensuring every drop of irrigation water reaches your plants.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. To pre-register call 250-203-1820 or email Water@srd.ca.