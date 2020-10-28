100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

A bald eagle rescued from the side of Highway 97 last week was suffering from lead poisoning.

Conservation Officer Joel Kline said blood tests revealed the diagnosis. The bird is now on medication and is recovering at ta rehabilitation facility in Delta.

“It’s very common for eagles because of all the scavenging they do,” Kline said. “They’ve got the eagle on medication to reverse some of the effects of the lead poisoning.”

The eagle is being closely monitored but “he’s alive and well,” Kline said.

A motorist had picked up the eagle from the side of Highway 97 last Thursday, thinking it was dead and planning to take it to the local conservation office in 100 Mile House. He got a huge fright when it started flapping in the back of his van.

“It scared the life out of him,” RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said at the time.

READ MORE: Motorist pulls into B.C. RCMP detachment after roadkill eagle comes back to life in minivan

The driver immediately pulled into the RCMP detachment and met an officer coming on duty, who carefully looked into the van, took some photos of the bird and contacted Kline. Kline retrieved the bird and placed it into a kennel. It was chcked by a veterinarian before being airlifted to a rehabilitation facility in the Lower Mainland.

Kline said he expects the eagle will remain in the rehab centre for a few more weeks before he can be released in the South Cariboo. “Once he’s all good to go and has a clear bill of health he’ll be sent back up here,” he said.

The RCMP remind the public to be cautious about approaching any wild animal that appears deceased on the highway.

Contact the Conservation Office hotline at 1-877-855-3222 or contact the local RCMP Detachment prior to approaching the animal.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)

A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)

An irate bald eagle glares at the photographer after being placed in the kennel by conservation officer Joel Kline. (Photo submitted)

An irate bald eagle glares at the photographer after being placed in the kennel by conservation officer Joel Kline. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Despite challenges, 2020 good year for Vancouver Island marmot population

Just Posted

Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony 2019. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony to go ahead in reduced form

Public asked not to attend; event will be streamed on social media, Shaw TV

Father Charles Brandt, a hermit priest. File Photo
Black Creek environmentalist and Catholic priest-hermit Father Charles Brandt passes away

He devoted his life to protecting and preserving natural habitats

Two suspects seen outside of Gord Knight Auto on Oct. 27 at around 4:15 a.m. Campbell River RCMP are looking for information on these suspects’ identities. Photo supplied by RCMP
RCMP look for suspects in break-in cases

Two suspects caught on surveilance video

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Police investigation results in multiple property crime charges

A Campbell River RCMP investigation has lead to multiple property crime charges… Continue reading

Michele Babchuk sat on the SRD board, a position that will need to be filled after she heads to the legislature. Photo contributed
Good timing for Babchuk’s seat replacement at SRD table

SRD Board scheduled to hold chair election next week

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Cowichan Search and Rescue set up near the Silver Bridge in Duncan on Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020 to rescue a dog from the Cowichan River. (Citizen file)
Cowichan Search and Rescue save dog from icy Cowichan River

Search and Rescue’s swiftwater team was called in

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

The Calgary Zoo is aiding in recovery efforts for the Vancouver Island marmot, an endangered species. Pictured here, a marmot at Mount Washington. (Black Press file)
Despite challenges, 2020 good year for Vancouver Island marmot population

In 2019, the foundation counted 60 pups; this year, it reached 46

Most Read