Reports of gunshots in Campbell River end in arrests in early morning incident

The sound of gunfire rang out near Quinsam Road early Monday morning.

Campbell River RCMP responded to multiple calls about shots being fired near the 2500 block of Quinsam Rd. around 3:37 a.m. on March 1. Officers spotted three people walking in the area, one with a semi-automatic pistol on his person. A 23-year-old female, 20-year-old male and 26-year-old male were taken into custody.

At this point there is no indication that any person was targeted by the late night shooting, said Const. Maury Tyre.

Police seized multiple firearms for public safety purposes. The investigation is ongoing.

We are in the middle of determining which charges can be recommended for the individuals involved, but believe with firearms seized there is no remaining threat to public safety, Tyre said.

