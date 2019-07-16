The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Princeton RCMP breathed a sigh of relief, momentarily, when they discovered that a suspected “dead body” wrapped in a tarp was merely a life-like sex doll missing its head.

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins – as well as the head from the original doll – nearby.

RCMP received a report of a dead body at the park at about 7:30 p.m.

“We located a blue tarp that appeared to have a body in it, laying face down,” said Cpl. Chad Parsons.

When the responding officer lifted the tarp to examine the find, he realized the “body” had no lower legs and there were metal joints attached.

Parsons noted the head of the doll did not appear to have been chopped off but rather it seemed to have fallen off when the mannequin was dumped.

The file is an unusual one, said Parsons.

“This is the very first found sex mannequin that I’ve seen,” said Parsons.

“We have seized the items and they are currently being held at the Princeton detachment for 90 days for the owner to come in and collect them.”

Anyone attempting to claim the dolls will need to provide descriptions, he added.

According to Parsons if the mannequins are not returned to their owner after three months they will be destroyed.

He said the dolls are valuable, and likely cost “thousands of dollars.”

