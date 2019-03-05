Repair work for Campbell River boat ramp walkway to begin this week

The Big Rock Boat Ramp will remain open while work is done to repair the walkway on the south breakwater.

Plans to modify and maintain the Big Rock Boat Ramp’s breakwater walkway have been approved, and work will be underway this week, and completed this month.

The city closed the walkway along the top of the Big Rock Boat Ramp’s south breakwater last December due to damage from storm activity. Waves and debris compromised the walkway and made it unsafe, the city announced then. Barricades and signage declared it off-limits to people.

“We recognized that the walkway design exposed it to storms and that design adjustments and ongoing maintenance would likely be required,” Mayor Andy Adams said in a press release. “Shortening the walkway reduces the damage and safety risk when waves and debris are crashing up and over the breakwater during severe storms. This still allows for a beautiful viewpoint, which has proved to be very popular, while also enhancing public safety and reducing ongoing maintenance needs.”

Vantage points to the ocean and into the boat ramp basin will be available on the land side of the south breakwater. The boat ramp will remain open during the remediation work.

In the fall of 2018, upgrades on the popular boat ramp were completed – including the construction of larger and reoriented breakwaters, the installation of floating docks, widening and repaving of the ramp and expansion of the parking area. The breakwaters and the floating docks have withstood winter weather well.

“It’s been great to see the amount of use for the upgraded facility over the winter and we’re glad to hear people appreciate the improvements,” said Dave Morris, the City of Campbell River’s general manager of assets and operations. “To ensure safe use of the facility we’re reminding people to respect closure signs when they’re in place. Signs are important for public safety and could be in place as a result of weather or for required debris removal.”

Walkway work is scheduled from March 6 to 15, during daytime hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). While the south parking lot (new addition) will be closed during this time, the ramp and north parking area will still be accessible. Watch for updates on the City’s website, social media or on signage at the facility.

The Big Rock Boat Ramp project is part of the overall Waterfront Project 2018-2020, which includes three key upgrades to the Campbell River’s southern waterfront entrance to downtown. Construction between 1st Avenue and Simms Creek lift station (near Rockland Road) is scheduled for summer 2019.

For more information on this project and others, visit www.campbellriver.ca/construction