The Big Rock Boat Ramp will remain open while work is done to repair the walkway on the south breakwater.

Repair work for Campbell River boat ramp walkway to begin this week

Plans to modify and maintain the Big Rock Boat Ramp’s breakwater walkway have been approved, and work will be underway this week, and completed this month.

The city closed the walkway along the top of the Big Rock Boat Ramp’s south breakwater last December due to damage from storm activity. Waves and debris compromised the walkway and made it unsafe, the city announced then. Barricades and signage declared it off-limits to people.

“We recognized that the walkway design exposed it to storms and that design adjustments and ongoing maintenance would likely be required,” Mayor Andy Adams said in a press release. “Shortening the walkway reduces the damage and safety risk when waves and debris are crashing up and over the breakwater during severe storms. This still allows for a beautiful viewpoint, which has proved to be very popular, while also enhancing public safety and reducing ongoing maintenance needs.”

RELATED: Walkway at new boat ramp closed due to storm damage

Vantage points to the ocean and into the boat ramp basin will be available on the land side of the south breakwater. The boat ramp will remain open during the remediation work.

In the fall of 2018, upgrades on the popular boat ramp were completed – including the construction of larger and reoriented breakwaters, the installation of floating docks, widening and repaving of the ramp and expansion of the parking area. The breakwaters and the floating docks have withstood winter weather well.

“It’s been great to see the amount of use for the upgraded facility over the winter and we’re glad to hear people appreciate the improvements,” said Dave Morris, the City of Campbell River’s general manager of assets and operations. “To ensure safe use of the facility we’re reminding people to respect closure signs when they’re in place. Signs are important for public safety and could be in place as a result of weather or for required debris removal.”

Walkway work is scheduled from March 6 to 15, during daytime hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). While the south parking lot (new addition) will be closed during this time, the ramp and north parking area will still be accessible. Watch for updates on the City’s website, social media or on signage at the facility.

The Big Rock Boat Ramp project is part of the overall Waterfront Project 2018-2020, which includes three key upgrades to the Campbell River’s southern waterfront entrance to downtown. Construction between 1st Avenue and Simms Creek lift station (near Rockland Road) is scheduled for summer 2019.

RELATED: Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open

For more information on this project and others, visit www.campbellriver.ca/construction

 

Damage from the first storm of the season forced the closure of the new walkway along the breakwater at the Big Rock Boat Launch last December. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Previous story
Campbell River’s Canyon View Trail loop to temporarily close
Next story
Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Just Posted

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson attains $30,000 goal for Campbell River anti-poverty groups

Funds to benefit Grassroots Kind Hearts and Women’s Resource Centre

Repair work for Campbell River boat ramp walkway to begin this week

Plans to modify and maintain the Big Rock Boat Ramp’s breakwater walkway… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Canyon View Trail loop to temporarily close

Starting April 1 until, potentially August, walkers and runners will no longer… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm on the brink at the Brindy

The Campbell River Storm are on the brink of elimination from the… Continue reading

Salmon Point patrons lament loss of gathering place destroyed by flames

Cause of fire remains unknown, says Oyster River fire chief

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Most Read