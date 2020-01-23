Oceanside RCMP say they were able to return thousands of dollars of stolen goods to a business in Parksville after apprehending a suspect immediately after a theft occurred, thanks to a remotely monitored surveillance camera. (NEWS file photo)

Remote surveillance helps RCMP nab suspect immediately Island break-in

Stolen items returned after Parksville business owner takes quick action

Thanks to a remotely-monitored surveillance system, Oceanside RCMP were able to apprehend a suspect following a break-in at a Parksville business on Jan. 21.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP says police were able to recover thousands of dollars of stolen goods “within moments” of a call from the business on Springhill Road.

“The person was able to tell our dispatch that there is in fact someone in the business at that time, instead of it just being a random alarm call that may or may not be real,” said Foreman.

Hudson David Klassen, 27, dubbed a ‘prolific offender’ by police, was arrested while riding away from the scene on a bicycle.

RCMP were able to recover all the items taken, including two chainsaws, a reciprocating saw and various other tools.

Foreman says that the surveillance system made all the difference.

“If we know it’s an actual break-and-enter, our response times obviously triage to the top. So it’s lights and sirens, and we’re getting there as soon as we can. We get multiple alarm calls every day, and sometimes we’re not called right away, or they want to send someone there to check it out first, and then we’re behind the 8-ball on our response time and with our investigation,” said Foreman.

“This call came in like ‘hey, there’s someone in the business right now, I’m watching them.’ That’s a bit different. We know it’s a legitimate break and enter … that offence is going to go to the top of the list.”

Klassen was held in court on proposed charges of break and entry and theft. He’s currently in custody, until his next appearance on Jan. 28.

Foreman says Klassen is known to police.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

