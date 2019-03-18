DEBRA LYNN PHOTO The Scotia Bank in Port Alice will be closing as of Oct. 24. There will be a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the community centre.

Reeling Port Alice about to lose its only bank

Scotiabank branch closure follows latest mill setback, bad for business and the elderly

Debra Lynn Special to the North Island Gazette

Just days after the Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill told its remaining 12 workers they were going home without pay, Scotiabank — the only bank in the small north Island community of Port Alice — gave notice it is pulling out.

In an email on March 15, Krista Stewart, manager of Canadian Banking Communications for Scotiabank, stated the company made the “difficult decision” to close the Port Alice branch, effective as of Oct. 24.

“We recognize our customers’ needs are changing with more people choosing online and digital channels,” the email stated, adding the decision came after a review of their branch network that includes a full area market analysis.

RELATED: Port Alice awaits word as few remaining pulp mill workers sent home

In the meantime, small local businesses are left with another hurdle to overcome. Marny Graham of Port Alice Petroleum Products called the branch closure “terrible!”

Graham said she will not be able to do her bank deposits and get change every day. She is also concerned for older people who don’t have a computer, internet, or even a vehicle to go Port Hardy to pay bills. In October or sooner, she intends to pull all her accounts out of Scotiabank.

Port Alice resident, Dan Ulrich, of The Lighthouse Inn B & B, is not too concerned about the closure as he, and many of his generation, do all their banking online. He does believe, however, that it could be an issue for some seniors.

Port Alice resident Tiffany Sholes worked for the Credit Union in Campbell River for six years. She said banks don’t want the expense of real estate and wages that go with a bank. She thinks, “it is a thing of the past to have a teller.” Sholes hasn’t had an account in a traditional bank for 10 years. She banks with Tangerine and has found that she has saved thousands in bank fees and interest.

In spite of her enthusiasm for online banking, Sholes said the closure of Scotiabank branch in Port Alice will be hard on businesses. A daily one-and-a-half-hour trip to Port Hardy and back to make a deposit will be costly and stressful. If their accounts are run tight, they will have to make those deposits to cover debits and avoid delinquencies/NSFs. This situation may attract thieves if businesses who try to avoid daily trips to make deposits have more cash on hand and in safes.

Sholes said an interactive teller machine where you can interact with a live teller remotely, might be a solution for Port Alice.

With the mill closure now reaching four years and odds of reopening dim, Port Alice is transitioning from an industrial-based economy to a more diversified one that includes tourism. In the summer, the village fills up with summer residents and tourists even though there is not enough infrastructure to support them. The closing of the Scotiabank branch could discourage entrepreneurs from investing in these badly needed services.

Mayor Kevin Cameron says the situation is upsetting but adds that he is actively working with council to find another lender to fill the gap. He emphasizes that it is important not to engage in negativity, as this is all part of a paradigm shift that is going on worldwide. He believes Port Alice will come out of this better in the end.

Scotiabank is holding a meeting on Thursday, March 21 at the village’s community centre to answer resident’s questions. The meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
Putin visits Crimea to mark 5th anniversary of annexation
Next story
Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Just Posted

PHOTOS: New exhibition at Campbell River Art Gallery highlights women’s invisible labour

Exhibition titled Slow Technology features three artists; show runs until May 1

Crab poaching under cover of darkness earns 10-year commercial fishing ban, vessel seizure

A Cape Mudge resident involved in poaching dungeness crabs in Vancouver Harbour… Continue reading

SRD board wants more information on hall tax proposal

Cortes Islanders will be consulted before a vote on the matter

Cortes Island first responder referendum back on the table

Strathcona Regional District passed motion at last meeting to get elector assent

Campbell River schools among those getting provincial playground funds

Penfield Elementary will receive $105,000 for new universally accessible site

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

Alphonso Davies doubtful for Canada game against French Guiana in Vancouver

Canada will be without injured captain Scott Arfield and veteran Will Johnson

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Reeling Port Alice about to lose its only bank

Scotiabank branch closure follows latest mill setback, bad for business and the elderly

Simard guilty in Vancouver Island double murder

Convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in 2016 killing of Courtenay couple

Crab poaching under cover of darkness earns 10-year commercial fishing ban, vessel seizure

A Cape Mudge resident involved in poaching dungeness crabs in Vancouver Harbour… Continue reading

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Most Read