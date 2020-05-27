Recycling depot locations in the Comox Valley.

Recycling depots in Campbell River, Courtenay to close

The unstaffed recyling depot at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex is set to close July 1

The Comox Strathcona Waste Management unstaffed recycling depots at Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex and at the Courtenay Country Market will close permanently on July 1.

There are excellent alternative options for recycling in each community. Residents are encouraged to instead utilize their municipal curbside recycling service for those who have access, or to drop off recyclables at one of the local Return-It depots or at either of the waste management centres in the region. These facilities are all supported by Recycle BC, and accept any materials that can be recycled curbside, as well as glass, plastic bags, outer wrap and foam packaging.

“We want to uphold a great standard for recycling in our area, and these unstaffed depots were targets for illegal dumping that just don’t reflect the standard of service that we would like to see with our waste management service,” said Marc Rutten, General Manager of Engineering Services. “Thankfully, there are a number of Recycle BC supported options in our communities that allows us to recycle more items, more effectively.”

Not only do the alternative locations accept more streams of recyclables, but staff are present to observe and correct sorting errors, and to educate the public. By using these programs, residents ensure their material is properly recycled and will therefore be diverting a larger volume of material.

For depot locations near you, visit www.cswm.ca/depots.

The Return-It depots in Courtenay, Comox and Campbell River were closed temporarily due to COVID-19, but have now reopened with adjusted operations to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Campbell River

