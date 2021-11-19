Recycle BC: hold on to glass containers and foam packaging for now

Recycling operations disrupted by flooding, as glass end-market under water, routes compromised

Recycle BC has announced starting Nov. 22, it will be suspending collection of some materials due to recent flooding.

Collection of non-deposit glass bottles and jars and foam packaging from Recycle BC depots. Glass bottle and jar collection from curbside and multi-family units will also be put on hold.

Residents are being asked to not take these materials to the depot and instead hold onto them to drop off later, once collection resumes.

With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures and Recycle BC’s primary glass end-market under water, the organization can not currently move glass from receiving facilities to glass end markets.

Flooding has also affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials.

Collection and receipt of paper, cardboard, containers, and soft plastics is ongoing, as materials can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact way.

It is unclear how long these changes will be necessary, per Recycle BC.

