Hold on to your glass, for now (File photo)

Hold on to your glass, for now (File photo)

Recycle BC: hold on to glass containers and foam packaging for now

Recycling operations disrupted by flooding, as glass end-market under water, routes compromised

Recycle BC has announced starting Nov. 22, it will be suspending collection of some materials due to recent flooding.

Collection of non-deposit glass bottles and jars and foam packaging from Recycle BC depots. Glass bottle and jar collection from curbside and multi-family units will also be put on hold.

Residents are being asked to not take these materials to the depot and instead hold onto them to drop off later, once collection resumes.

With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures and Recycle BC’s primary glass end-market under water, the organization can not currently move glass from receiving facilities to glass end markets.

Flooding has also affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials.

Collection and receipt of paper, cardboard, containers, and soft plastics is ongoing, as materials can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact way.

It is unclear how long these changes will be necessary, per Recycle BC.

READ ALSO: More military deployments amid B.C. flooding state of emergency


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Recycling

Previous story
Household and family clusters blamed for surge in North Island COVID-19 cases
Next story
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Just Posted

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Hold on to your glass, for now (File photo)
Recycle BC: hold on to glass containers and foam packaging for now

The USW local 1-1937 said they would be back on the picket line on Monday until the Strathcona Regional District returns to the bargaining table. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens
Strathcona Gardens strike to continue next week unless employer returns to bargaining table

The Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre gets funding from city for relaunch