Recreational fire ban rescinded for Campbell River

The recreational fire ban for the City of Campbell River has been lifted.

The BC Wildfire Service says that although the fire danger has declined due to recent rainfall and cooler, more seasonal temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any recreational fire. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local and provincial government authorities to see if any burning restrictions are in place.

Starting today, residents can once again have recreational fires, as long as those fires meet bylaw regulations as follows:

– recreational fires are for cooking or providing heat and must be:

– in a permanent outdoor fireplace, barbeque or fire pit not larger than 60 centimetres (24 inches) in diameter, and designed and constructed to confine the fire, or

– within a fully enclosed burner or similar device, and

– appropriately supervised with means of extinguishing the fire at hand

– beach fires should be below the high-tide line as fires are not allowed on public land, or private property other than your own

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, burning barrels and cages, fireworks, fire crackers, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets continue to be prohibited until further notice.

