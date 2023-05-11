The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Temperatures beyond 30 C expected for parts of the province

Hotter than usual weather is expected for most of Vancouver Island starting Friday.

A heat wave with daytime highs 10 to 15 C above the usual for this time of year is anticipated to hit the Island and most of B.C. and Alberta, according to a series of special weather statements issued Wednesday (May 10) afternoon. Friday through Tuesday residents can expect daytime temperatures to reach into the high 20s to low 30s with overnight temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

READ ALSO: Don’t break a window: BC SPCA outlines how best to handle a dog left in a hot car

The highest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday.

Conditions are not expected to approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021, Environment Canada emphasized, though daily temperature records will likely be broken.

Freezing levels will rise throughout this event leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will also increase.

READ ALSO: Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister

Health Canada recommends beating the heat by knowing ahead of time what to expect and preparing. Make sure air conditioners are working properly, or find an air-conditioned spot close by to cool off for a few hours on very hot days.

Have cool drinks in the vehicle and keep the tank filled or car charged and arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days. Visitors can help identify signs of heat illness that could be missed over the phone.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Take precautions in warm weather to keep kids safe, B.C. police advise
Next story
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons. Photo courtesy YouTube
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan

Greenways Land Trust Habitat Coordination Manager Camille Andrews shows the result of a yellow flag iris tarp on Baikie Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Greenways Land Trust gets boots muddy in battle against Campbell River invasive species

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Modelling shows the wave amplitude in Esperanza Inlet and Nootka Sound following a hypothetical 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Photo courtesy Ocean Networks Canada
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study