Helicopters and fire crews were called out to a one hectare fire on Read Island on Friday, which has now grown to approximately 34 hectares in size, according to a report shared by the Strathcona Emergency Program Sunday. BC Wildfire Service map

Read Island fire now over 30 hectares in size

‘It’ll be a while to get this fire under control’

A lightning-caused fire on Read Island has more than tripled in size between being reported on Friday and Sunday and the fire service says “it’ll be a while to get this fire under control.”

The fire is listed at 34 hectares as of Sunday morning, “however it hasn’t been accurately mapped and the fire size may change,” according to a report shared by the Strathcona Emergency Program on Sunday.

No buildings are being threatened, the report says. There is a lodge about two kilometres away to the west, but the fire is burning away from it towards the east. There are no evacuation orders or alerts being recommended at this time.

The fire, according to the report, is a ground fire “burning rank one to two, which is basically smoking ground with a bit of open flame from knee to hip height.”

Battling the fire has been a challenge, as it is very remote.

“Very steep slopes and the big trees that are providing a heavy canopy cover which is interfering with fixed-wing water drops” the report says. “We did have the skimmers work the fire yesterday and the day before. The crews are having to develop an very long hose lay, almost one kilometre long, from a water source.”

As of Sunday morning, 29 firefighters and six helicopters were working on the fire, and another 20 firefighters and one more helicopter were on the way to help.

We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Lightning suspected cause of Read Island wildfire


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store
Next story
Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Just Posted

Read Island fire now over 30 hectares in size

‘It’ll be a while to get this fire under control’

A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors

Seniors Peer Support program getting back up and running under the Volunteer CR umbrella

Campbell River organization launches fruit tree pilot project

Greenways looks to reduce human/bear contact and do some social good by harvesting unwanted fruit

Lightning suspected cause of Read Island wildfire

Fire crews sent to island northeast of Campbell River

Campbell River heritage property needs a new (more than a) gardener

Marcy Prior stepping aside after 33 years as Haig-Brown House’s gardener

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

UPDATED: Police believe early morning shooting at Vancouver Island coffee shop ‘not a random incident’

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Most Read