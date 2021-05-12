A Nanaimo RCMP officer is recovering after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle at an intersection on Monday, May 10. (Photo courtesy Julia Rose)

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is recovering after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle at an intersection on Monday, May 10. (Photo courtesy Julia Rose)

RCMP vehicle broad-sided in Nanaimo intersection crash

Police officer recovering at home following collision Monday

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is at home recovering from injuries sustained when his police vehicle was broad-sided by another vehicle at an intersection Monday.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:50 pm on May 10 at the intersection of Third Street and Howard Avenue in Nanaimo’s Harewood neighbourhood.

The officer and the other driver involved were both taken to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with minor injuries.

According to an RCMP press release, just prior to the collision, the officer was driving westbound on Third Street at the same time that a Toyota Camry driven by a 25-year-old woman was travelling northbound on Howard Avenue. Witnesses told investigators the driver of the sedan entered the intersection and struck the police vehicle.

Investigators spoke with both drivers involved and reviewed dash cam video that they say confirmed the driver of the Camry did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour while the scene was examined and the vehicles were towed.

The officer returned to the detachment after being cleared by medical staff, but was sent home to rest and recover from the incident.

READ ALSO: Drunk driver arrested after sideswiping RCMP cruiser in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collisionRCMPTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SRD looks at last-mile agreements for Connected Coast project
Next story
Defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted COVID-19 vaccine priority

Just Posted

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Photo Baylink Networks.
SRD looks at last-mile agreements for Connected Coast project

District to borrow up to $12 million — pending electoral approval

Crews work on construction of the new composting facility at the Campbell River landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Environment group wishes Comox Strathcona compost site was in a better spot

Province has guidelines on siting, but they are not legal requirements

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
COVID-19 exposures reported for two Campbell River schools

Campbell River Christian School and Ecole des Deux Mondes are the schools involved

The seasonal Search and Rescue program will run between May to September. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)
Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Program starting up next week

Teams have protocols in place to ensure COVID-19 safety

Jacob Koomen takes his bike out for a spin near his home in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverite to cycle length of Island to raise funds for cancer research

Long distance rides are no big deal for 73-year-old cyclist

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted COVID-19 vaccine priority

Criminal Defence Advocacy Society is calling on the province to extend inoculation access granted to BC Prosecution Service personnel, to workers in courtrooms across the province

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is recovering after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle at an intersection on Monday, May 10. (Photo courtesy Julia Rose)
RCMP vehicle broad-sided in Nanaimo intersection crash

Police officer recovering at home following collision Monday

A partnership is looking to identify skeletal remains that were discovered by recreational divers in the Gorge Waterway this February. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Divers find partial human skull in Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

B.C. Coroner Service determines remains likely historical, not ancestral

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

Colleen Price, Vancouver Island University’s bachelor of science in nursing program chairperson, says she is impressed with how students have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Next generation of B.C. nurses already showing resilience

University program head says learning had to be adjusted amidst pandemic

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Most Read