(File photo)

RCMP: Vancouver Island trio arrested, firearms seized after report of shots fired in rural Qualicum Beach

Police say search also found evidence of large-scale drug operation

Three people were arrested at a rural Qualicum Beach location after police received reports of shots fired from a vehicle on Sept. 13.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said that at approximately 6:30 p.m., police were called and located a suspect vehicle and three people were arrested without incident.

Within the vehicle insecure firearms, including a stolen handgun, were found, said Foreman in a press release. Two of the three occupants lived on a large property near where they were arrested.

The Oceanside RCMP then prepared a search warrant for the occupants’ home and once judicial authorization was obtained, a search resulted in more firearms being seized from within the dwelling.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer licence plates, target mailboxes

Officers conducting the search also found evidence of a large-scale, sophisticated drug operation on the property, said Foreman. A further search warrant was obtained in order to gather evidence of offences under the Cannabis Act and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Officers then seized illicit products and manufacturing equipment.

Two women, aged 43 and 44, respectively, and a 42-year-old man from Qualicum Beach have since been released on a number of conditions.

They will appear in court in December to face a variety of recommended weapon and drug charges.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CrimePolicequalicum beachRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals pledge $1 billion for cities to buy motels, hotels for rapid-housing program

Just Posted

Babchuk nominated as NDP candidate

Seeks to replace outgoing MLA Claire Trevena

BC Timber Sales’ operations on the North Island and Central Coast to be audited

The Forest Practices Board randomly chose the region to check for compliance to legislation

‘It’s time to move on’ – North Island MLA Claire Trevena will not seek re-election

Trevena has represented the area since 2005

Mount Washington to open Dec. 4 with COVID-19 protocols in place

Reservations for some services, face coverings will be required

Quadra Island adds voice to provincial old growth protest

Demonstrators and phoning campaign put pressure on provincial government

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

RCMP: Vancouver Island trio arrested, firearms seized after report of shots fired in rural Qualicum Beach

Police say search also found evidence of large-scale drug operation

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Most Read