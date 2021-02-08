RCMP to crack down on “California stops” – failing to stop at a stop sign

Drivers in the South MacPhedran area can expect a RCMP crackdown on failing to stop at a stop sign.

On Jan. 19, the Campbell River RCMP received a report from a concerned citizen in the neighbourhood around South McPhedran Street advising of serious concerns regarding traffic failing to adhere to stop signs posted in several locales along McPhedran and a very real danger of someone striking children or other pedestrians in the area.

“Typically traffic complaints wouldn’t make a community update, but in this case, it is very well warranted,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “I went out myself after receiving this call and within 15 minutes had stopped five cars for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. There were only six cars travelling in that time frame.

“In layman’s terms, the habit is known as a Hollywood or California stop, where a vehicle comes to a rolling slow down at a stop sign and never actually comes to a halt. The simple fact of the matter is, that is not a stop and can result in ticketing and points on your licence.

“Drivers really need to remember that South McPhedran is a residential neighbourhood and it’s not meant to be a thoroughfare. Drivers are clearly using the route to avoid the lights and traffic on Dogwood Street, but in their habits they are getting far too comfortable in not stopping fully. When things become that habitual, people will start pulling through stops without checking their surroundings and it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed.”

Drivers should look forward to increased checks on their stopping skills in the neighbourhood and enforcement under the Motor Vehicle Act, Const. Tyre said. Fines are $167 and three points on your licence.

RELATED: Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMPTraffic