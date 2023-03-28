File - RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP Street Crimes unit seizes major drugs bust in Campbell River

Firearms and cash also found in home on Ebert Road

A pair of individuals are facing charges related to a drug bust which occurred on March 16 in Campbell River.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Ebert Road, located in the area of Island Highway and Park Road in Campbellton.

Officers seized over $3000 in cash, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of Fentanyl, 316 Hydromorphone pills and other prescription pills. Weapons, a replica firearm and ammunition were also seized from the residence.

As a result of this investigation, a 66 year old Campbell River woman and a 27 year old man from the lower mainland were arrested in connection with the seizure. They were released and are scheduled for a court date in June.

The home that was searched had been the scene of four suspected drug overdose deaths in the past six years, dating back to 2017.

If you wish to report any suspicious activity or a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221

