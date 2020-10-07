RCMP stop break and enter in progress

The Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a break and Enter at River City Gifts early Wednesday morning (Oct. 7).

A caller reported seeing a man smashing the front door of the business, which prompted an immediate response from RCMP and the police dog unit. A 27-year-old man was found hiding in the business and is in police custody.

Again this is an excellent example of community awareness working in tandem with police response, said Const. Maury Tyre. A big thanks has to go out to the complainant and to the attending officers for their quick response.

Those witnessing a crime in progress are asked to contact the detachment at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency to call 911.

RELATED: RCMP request public assistance in locating two people in connection with graffiti incident

Campbell River woman injured by baseball bat after confronting intruders



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP