Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

RCMP still sniffing for culprit in diaper fire that closed Nanaimo Walmart for days

Chemical discharges from smouldering diapers and fire extinguisher needed to be ventilated

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a primary suspect behind a fire set on the diaper shelf in the baby supplies department of a Nanaimo Walmart.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the investigation into the fire, that was intentionally set, is continuing, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

The fire was reported Feb. 22 at about 1:45 p.m. at the Walmart at Woodgrove Centre. It was quickly doused by an employee, but the resulting smoke damage forced the store to be evacuated and closed for several days to allow the building to be properly ventilated.

“While the investigation is moving forward, investigators have not been able to identify a primary suspect and that is frustrating,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-6199.

