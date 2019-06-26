Police say they’re stepping up patrols in Campbell River this summer. File photo

RCMP stepping up summer patrols in Campbell River and area lakes

Traffic patrols increasing after 32 alcohol-related incidents during 2018 Canada Day weekend

Campbell River will see more police patrolling the downtown area by foot and bike this summer, according to the RCMP.

“In the downtown core, the extra patrols will ensure a peaceful summer for tourists and community members alike,” said a media release from the Campbell River RCMP.

Bike patrols and foot patrols are a great way to navigate the downtown area in the summer, said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Maury Tyre in the statement. “People in Campbell River really seem to enjoy seeing police out and about at events, and it is definitely a key to community policing.”

Meanwhile, area lakes will be patrolled by Mounties in a vessel called a rigid hull inflatable.

“Specific focus will be paid on the lakes, ensuring that vessel operators are licensed, sober, and that all the necessary safety equipment (especially life jackets) are on everyone’s boats,” the release said. “Check online with Transport Canada to determine the requirements of your specific vessel.”

Police also say they’ll be stepping up traffic patrols as the roads become busier on Vancouver Island, especially during long weekends.

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP say alcohol and speed may be factors in collision

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

“Specific attention will be paid to driver sobriety and the safety of site workers on the many road construction area in the community,” the release said. “Simply put, if you plan to drink or smoke marijuana, plan to have a safe way home and enjoy responsibly.”

Last year’s Canada Day long weekend saw local police dealing with 32 incidents involving alcohol and eight specific impaired driving investigations, according to the release.

Police asked that anyone wishing to report criminal activity or impaired driving call the Campbell River RCMP.

If you wish to report information and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, the release added. It noted that Crime Stoppers reports are not immediately acted upon. Call 911 in an emergency.

