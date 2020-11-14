Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo

RCMP seeking witnesses to midday stabbing in Island community

The victim was unable to provide Comox Valley RCMP with much information

Police in the Comox Valley are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing that took place in Cumberland around midday on Saturday, Nov. 14.

At approximately 12 p.m. witnesses called 911 after finding a man suffering from apparent stab wounds on Dunsmuir Avenue. Frontline RCMP members quickly attended the scene and found witnesses providing first-aid to the victim.

“The victim was unable to provide investigators with very much information before he was taken by emergency health services to receive medical attention. Although this investigation is in the very early stages, investigators do not believe this incident was random,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “We are asking people to review their dashcam footage, home security footage,or commercial business surveillance during the time leading up to this report.”

The victim, a 32-year-old male, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Frontline members, investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit, the Street Crime Unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section were still in the area trying to find evidence as of late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2020-18623. If someone wishes to make an anonymous report, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Teachers and school employees’ sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19 ignored: school trustees

Recognition deserved and any vaccine rollout should include them early on, trustees say

An aerial view of the Big Truck Parade in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. Photo by Suavair
Big Truck Parade goes virtual for 2020

Online show will reproduce past parades

The RCMP dive-team that went to Gold River to search for missing persons remains in Muchalat Lake since 1970 have concluded a four-day search after no luck in locating any fresh evidence. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
No luck locating missing body from 1970 in Vancouver Island lake: RCMP dive team

A huge portion of the road collapsed into Muchalat lake near Gold River in the 70’s making it difficult to locate any submerged layers

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by local health region as of Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

Latest update from B.C. Centre for Disease Control breaks down the numbers for local Island regions

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo
RCMP seeking witnesses to midday stabbing in Island community

The victim was unable to provide Comox Valley RCMP with much information

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)
COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin reported missing Thursday

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Most Read