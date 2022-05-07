RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on Midnight Drive after 11 p.m. on May 5

Williams Lake RCMP and the Northern District Major Crimes Unit are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed late Thursday night (May 5).

In a news release, the RCMP said they received a report just after 11 p.m. about a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

The man was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Investigators from the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation. Investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, Williams Lake from Thursday, May 5, 2022 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Two people arrested in 2018 death of six-year-old boy from Port Alberni
Next story
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request

Just Posted

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people were without power last January. Photo courtesy SRD
Strathcona region First Nations, communities benefit from emergency preparedness fund

The Kenyan delegation tours NIC trades shops including Industrial Automation, Auto Collision and Refinishing, Heavy Duty Mechanics, Welding and the not yet opened, The Gathering Place - celebrating Indigenous culture. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
Kenyan delegation tours NIC’s Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses

North Island College’s CARE² Plan’s goals include the development of academic processes and curriculum that better support student mental health, the creation of more programs focused on de-stigmatizing mental illness and furthering the development of inclusive and effective supports such as counselling and emergency funding for students. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
New North Island College plan supports student mental health and well-being

School District 72 board office. Contributed photo
Campbell River School district creates mental health framework