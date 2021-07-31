RCMP seek assistance after boat was stolen from Vancouver Island marina

  • Jul. 31, 2021 12:30 p.m.
  • News
This 2470 Pursuit boat was stolen from the Comox Marina on July 26, 2021. Photo courtesy RCMPThis 2470 Pursuit boat was stolen from the Comox Marina on July 26, 2021. Photo courtesy RCMP
The suspect used a PFD to cover their face, but the security footage picks up what appears to be a large tattoo on their right calf. Photo courtesy RCMPThe suspect used a PFD to cover their face, but the security footage picks up what appears to be a large tattoo on their right calf. Photo courtesy RCMP
A blow-up of the security image of the suspect’s tattoo. Photo courtesy Comox Valley RCMPA blow-up of the security image of the suspect’s tattoo. Photo courtesy Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are looking to identify the individual captured on surveillance in relation to the theft of a boat from the Comox Marina on July 26, 2021.

The 2470 Pursuit boat is creme coloured with green trim and has “Island Pursuit Fishing Comox” and “fishingcomox.com” written on the sides.

The suspect was seen entering the marina area with a personal floatation device hiding their face, and what appears to be a large, possibly heart-shaped tattoo on his right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

RCMPtheft

Previous story
Severe wildfires could affect community watersheds, says forest service researcher
Next story
Fairy Creek old-growth protests hit 500-arrest mark

Just Posted

Kandi Kehler found a new rental for her family, but not without difficulty. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Home again: a happy ending for Campbell River family

Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
One person trapped in motor vehicle incident north of Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP helped extinguish a vehicle fire near Big Bay, the fire had spread to the surrounding forest. Photo supplied
Campbell River RCMP, Coastal Fire Centre and bystanders work together to put out potential forest fire

Protesters walked from MP Rachel Blaney’s office to the CIBC bank in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Protestors call on MP to sign climate action pledge